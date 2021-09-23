Au Bon Pain Launches Three Days of $1 Coffee

Au Bon Pain is raising the bar for National Coffee Day with a THREE-day pay-it-forward celebration. From Wednesday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 1, the bakery cafe chain is offering freshly brewed drip coffees for just $1 and encouraging guests to pick up two coffees — one for themselves and one (or two or three) to treat someone else.

This inclusive promotion is open to any guest from National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, through International Coffee Day on Friday, Oct. 1. Participating restaurants include corporate-owned locations in New York City, Washington, D.C., Miami and Philadelphia.

“What’s better than brightening someone’s day?” says Au Bon Pain Chief Marketing Officer Beth Collins. “We extended our National Coffee Day celebration to three days so our guests have more opportunities to enjoy $1 coffee and spread joy to someone else.”

Ampex Brands, a Yum! Brands Inc. and 7-Eleven franchisee with more than 400 restaurants and convenience stores, acquired Au Bon Pain from ABP Corporation, a subsidiary of Panera Bread, in June 2021.

“Au Bon Pain’s greatest asset is its loyal guests,” says Au Bon Pain president Ericka Garza. “We are reminded of it every day while we’re in our cafes, and this is our way of giving back.”