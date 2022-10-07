Au Bon Pain to Support National Breast Cancer Foundation in October

Au Bon Pain, the bakery-cafe brand known for its gourmet convenience, joins the breast cancer fight this October supporting National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF) in their mission of Helping Women Now at every stage of their breast cancer journey.

Throughout the month of October, participating Au Bon Pain locations will sell Pink Out Palmiers, the brand’s signature pastry with a pink drizzle, to bring awareness to the cause and raise funds for early detection, education and support services for women affected by breast cancer.

“We have the privilege of serving cancer patients and their loved ones at our bakery cafes in hospitals around the country,” says Au Bon Pain President Ericka Garza. “This month we're stepping up to do our part to help those affected by breast cancer nationwide, including our guests and team members.”

According to Breastcancer.org, breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except skin cancer. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and NBCF is proud to offer free, innovative programs that other organizations aren’t providing to women facing breast cancer so that no one faces breast cancer alone.

NBCF is one of the most recognized and respected breast cancer charities in the world. They have received the highest 4-star rating by Charity Navigator, America’s premier charity evaluator, for 16 years. On average, 80% of their expenses are directed to life-saving programs.