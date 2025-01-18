Aubergine Kitchen, the health-focused fast-casual dining brand, announced an ambitious expansion plan for 2025, with five new locations set to open this year. Building on its mission to provide whole, nourishing foods free from added sugar and seed oils, Aubergine Kitchen is bringing its unique menu to even more communities.

The upcoming locations include:

Las Vegas, Nevada

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC, Utah)

Meridian, Idaho

Spanish Fork, Utah

Aubergine Bakery (Orem, Utah) [now open]

“This is an incredibly exciting time for Aubergine Kitchen as we continue to grow and share our passion for food that heals with new communities,” said Elcio Zanatta, CEO and Founder. “With each new location, we’re committed to delivering the same quality and care that our customers have come to love.”

Known for its flavorful dishes inspired by global cuisine, Aubergine Kitchen offers a menu designed to fuel both body and soul. Each meal is crafted with whole, natural ingredients to promote health, flavor, and sustainability. From hearty bowls to nutrient-packed salads and smoothies, every dish reflects the restaurant’s dedication to creating food that leaves customers feeling incredible.

“We’re always striving to make healthy eating accessible, delicious, and enjoyable,” added Mirian Zanatta, Co-founder and Head Chef. “Our team is excited to bring our philosophy of wholesome dining to even more communities in 2025.”

These new openings are a testament to Aubergine Kitchen’s growing popularity and the increasing demand for nutritious dining options. With the launch of the Aubergine Bakery, the company is also expanding its reach into artisan baked goods that adhere to its health-first principles.

Founded in 2014, Aubergine Kitchen has grown from a single location in Utah to a beloved regional brand with a loyal following. Each new location is part of the company’s commitment to making healthy eating both convenient and flavorful.

About Aubergine Kitchen: Aubergine Kitchen is a family-owned restaurant dedicated to creating food that heals. With a focus on whole, natural ingredients and globally inspired flavors, Aubergine Kitchen promotes health, sustainability, and community. The brand continues to expand its reach, bringing nourishing meals to more people across the western United States.

CURRENT LOCATIONS: