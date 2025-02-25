Audivi AI announced that their Order AI quick service restaurant ordering system is ready to go to market and that they have a national restaurant chain lined-up to launch in February. Audivi AI is the first drive-thru AI voice system that meets the evolving needs of the quick service restaurant industry. Audivi AI’s Order AI drive-thru ordering platform provides an AI-driven virtual crew member who can take orders in multiple languages, engage in targeted promotions and product upsell, and whose order accuracy is greater than 98%.

“Audivi AI’s Order AI is delivering exactly what the quick service restaurant industry has been looking for from AI technology,” said Audivi AI CEO Seth Siegel. “We spent a great deal of time understanding the customer experience and learning the complexities of a drive-thru conversation and focused on developing a platform that addresses the needs of the market and exceeds expectations.”

Siegel continued, “We’re also excited to announce that we have secured a contract with a national restaurant chain details of which will be released later this month.

Our industry-leading fast menu integration gets new brands and menus up and running in less than a day and is controlled by the restaurants. The platform includes unique features and does not record or retain audio. Audivi’s Order AI is fully compliant with all global biometric, PII, and voice recording regulations.

Order AI is a multi-lingual platform supporting English and Spanish across 300+ dialects. Globally trained language models detect accents from 180 countries. With real-time voice interaction, its 200ms voice to text processing produces natural voice interactions. Virtual voices can be customized by the restaurant so that they match the local dialects as much as possible.

Siegel commented, “One of the things we are proud of at Audivi AI is the diversity of our company. As we began forming the business and thinking about how we could build the best AI-driven voice drive-thru system on the market, it was clear we needed a culturally diverse group of people who would bring their unique experiences and abilities to the table. From our perspective it was a requirement because we knew it would separate us from the competition and ultimately produce a better product.”

Large Language Models (LLMs) are notoriously susceptible to hallucinations and being overly helpful, resulting in inaccurate orders and lower drive-thru efficiency; Order AI virtually eliminates these problems delivering order efficiency of 98%.

Compare that to the national average of approximately 82% for a person and it is easy to understand the value of Order AI. Audivi AI’s platform provides an upsell and cross-sell engine that allows restaurants to target offerings in real time based on buyer behavior; thus, delivering the next best action to drive an immediate increase in sales. Order AI provides restaurants with real-time data to see which products are selling and when — providing an opportunity to reduce food waste and kitchen planning time.

Audivi can deliver upwards of $45,000 or more to the bottom line annually for each location Order AI is deployed, and our models show that it will improve EBITDA between 10 to 22 percent. We help eliminate approximately $2,700 to $4,300 in labor costs that are normally spent on inefficiently taking the order at the drive-thru.

For people who think Audivi AI is in the business of reducing a restaurant’s workforce and selling more product, they’d be wrong. Audivi AI’s technology improves employee retention because it helps improve employee morale and productivity by eliminating an undesirable task such as taking drive-thru orders. Happy employees can drive customer satisfaction, increase productivity, and even improve efficiency such as eliminating food waste by upwards of 10%. So not only does the Order AI present a solution to improve typical revenue drivers, but it also creates a better work environment for quick serve restaurant employees.

Siegel concluded, “The quick service restaurant industry has been looking for this kind of system ever since AI began showing signs of scalability. We are very proud of Order AI and the team we assembled to help bring it to market. Audivi AI is looking forward to partnering with companies interested in improving the customer experience while making their businesses more profitable.”