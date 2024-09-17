Spirit Halloween unveiled two new costumes that bring the highlight of every mall trip to the Halloween season. Together with Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon, North America’s largest Halloween retailer is baking up exclusive costumes that look as good as the treats taste. Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon will also be joining in with limited-time offerings, available while supplies last.

Whether fans are looking to embrace a sweet or salty craving, the two looks ensure they can roll up to every Halloween celebration in style. The officially licensed Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon costumes will be available exclusively online at SpiritHalloween.com, including:

Adult Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nuggets Cup Costume: Twist up your Halloween in this officially licensed Adult Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Nuggets Cup Costume! This pretzel-perfect costume will ensure that you look tasty enough to eat! Includes costume and hat. Available for $49.99.

Adult Cinnabon Box 3D Costume: Show off your sweet tooth this Halloween when you rock this officially licensed Cinnabon Box 3D Costume. Make this Halloween the sweetest one yet when you show up to the next costume party rocking this one-of-a-kind costume looking like a total snack. Available for $49.99.

“Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon’s baked treats have long been crowd favorites, so we’re thrilled to be giving fans new ways to celebrate and experience the products they love,” said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President at Spirit Halloween. “Whether repping their favorite snacks solo or teaming up with a friend or partner to make a delicious duo, we’re looking forward to seeing how our fans bring these iconic treats to life this Halloween.”

To celebrate this collaboration, Auntie Anne’s participating locations will be offering a limited-time Halloween Bucket complete with a handle for easy carrying! Fans can enjoy their favorite flavor of Pretzel Nuggets and then reuse the Bucket for their trick-or-treating adventures, available while supplies last.

“We are so excited for our iconic Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon brands to join forces with Spirit Halloween to create a fun new experience just in time for the Halloween season,” said Kristen Hartman, Specialty Category President at GoTo Foods. “Fans can join us for a spell to enjoy exclusive offerings that will help bring any seasonal celebration to the next level.”

Cinnabon is also getting in on the happy haunts with Spirit CinnaPacks! CinnaPacks are versatile multi-packs of Cinnabon’s World Famous Cinnamon Rolls in a variety of sizes and flavors that make them perfect for celebrating with others. The new Spirit CinnaPacks feature themed Halloween sprinkles, a fang-tastic add to the rolls for spooky season. No need to fear – these packs are all delight, no fright and available while supplies last at participating locations.

