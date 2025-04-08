CAVA on Tuesday opened its first restaurant in South Florida to bring a taste of the Mediterranean to the community. The restaurant is located in the Shoppes at Highland at 3645 West 84th Street, Unit 5, Hialeah, FL 33018 and will be open from 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. CAVA Hialeah is a 2,200-square-foot location […]