As part of their newly launched “Topped” menu platforms, both Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon have teamed up with the OREO brand to deliver irresistible treats available this month!
- Auntie Anne’s is introducing a brand-new menu innovation – Topped Nuggets! The brand is launching the platform with OREO Topped Nuggets, freshly baked pretzel nuggets topped with a cookies n crème sauce and crushed OREO cookie pieces. This exciting snack will send you to sweet treat heaven, available starting April 7.
- Cinnabon’s beloved OREO Topped Bon is ready to be enjoyed, combining their classic warm cinnamon roll with a topping of OREO cookie crumbles and rich chocolate sauce for the ultimate indulgence. Lovers of this fan-favorite item can look forward to more topped innovations from the brand starting with the OREO Caramel Coffee Topped Bon launching May 19.