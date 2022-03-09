Auntie Anne's Brings Back 'Basketball Buckets' Ahead of March Madness

College basketball’s biggest tournament is approaching and Auntie Anne’s is helping fans celebrate by upping their game day snacks with the return of the guest-favorite Basketball Buckets.

Available for purchase in-store and via pick-up or delivery through the Auntie Anne’s mobile app from March 10 - April 6, customers can choose from:

Free Throw Bucket – The limited-edition Basketball Bucket is filled with your choice of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, or Mini Pretzel Dogs; and serves up to five people.

3-Pointer Bucket Trio – Includes three limited-edition Basketball Buckets with one bucket each of Original Pretzel Nuggets, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets, and Mini Pretzel Dogs; and serves up to fifteen people.

Plus, Auntie Anne’s Buckets to Buckets Sweepstakes is back! For every bucket scored during the March college basketball men and women’s tournament, Auntie Anne’s will award one free Pretzel Bucket to a Pretzel Perks Member – giving away up to 10,000 buckets. All you have to do is be a Pretzel Perks Member before the championship game ends, and you’ll be entered into the sweepstakes.