Auntie Anne's Brings Back Dragonfruit Mango Lemonades

Summer is upon us and consumers are craving elevated drinking experiences synonymous with the season. Hitting the spot is Auntie Anne’s refreshing limited-edition line of Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade beverages, featuring Oregon Fruit Products’ pourable Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango.

First introduced in June 2022, the Dragonfruit Mango line of beverages was brought back by popular demand. The line includes:

Dragonfruit Mango Frost that blends Oregon Fruit Products real Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango puree with Auntie Anne’s signature Original Frozen Lemonade to create a refreshing treat. The beverage is served over real whipped cream then topped with more whipped cream and pink sprinkles for a mouth-watering, light, and sweet tropical drink.

Dragonfruit Mango Frozen Lemonade that blends Oregon Fruit Products real Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango puree into classic Auntie Anne’s Original Frozen Lemonade creating a delicious frozen drink that tastes as vibrant as it looks.

Dragonfruit Mango Lemonade Mixer that swirls Oregon Fruit Products real Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango puree into Auntie Anne’s Original Lemonade for a perfectly balanced tart and sweet sip.

Citrus remains one of the top ingredients desired by consumers and innovative citrus combinations in food and beverage items are sizzling on summer menus. In the beverage category itself, citrus has increased 16 percent from 2018 to 2021, as a mentioned menu ingredient.

Lemonade, specifically, appears on more than 60 percent of menus in the United States - whether it be a beverage, often elevated with other fruit - or a food item. Additionally, consumer interest in dragon fruit has grown 18 percent over the past year and is predicted to significantly keep rising in popularity.

Utilizing consumer insights, Oregon Fruit Products uniquely collaborates with foodservice operators to develop menu items that are on trend with consumer food and beverage preferences. Oregon Fruit Products’ real Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango puree is the perfect complement to Auntie Anne’s Original Lemonade, providing a bright, mildly sweet and tarte ingredient that has consumers coming back for more all summer long.



Oregon Fruit Products Fruit in Hand Dragon Fruit Mango is made from high-quality real fruit that is both delicious and versatile. The high-quality real fruit products are ideal for limited edition summer beverages and other seasonal menu items. Available to consumers now through September 24, 2023 (or while supplies last), the Dragonfruit Mango line of beverages is offered in-store at participating Auntie Anne’s locations.