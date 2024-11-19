Auntie Anne’s is bringing back its fan-favorite Football Buckets, perfect for all your watch party needs through Super Bowl weekend.

With a new bucket sleeve + goal post design and a built-in divider, fans can mix two flavors of bite-size Pretzels – Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Pepperoni or Mini Dogs. In Atlanta or Austin? Grab a Bijan Mustardson dip cup to elevate your snacking experience (available separately).

Whether you’re a die-hard fan, or just there for the fun, Auntie Anne’s Football Buckets are a go-to snack for fans nationwide.