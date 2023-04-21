Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Pretzel Day at The Mall at Wellington Green

Fans of America’s favorite pretzel maker, Auntie Anne’s have something delicious to chew on.

When “Auntie” Anne Beiler originally launched her fresh-baked masterpieces in 1988 at a Pennsylvania farmer’s market, they became an instant classic. Today, the world-famous bread twister will celebrate National Pretzel Day, April 26, with a soft and buttery, fresh-baked deal. Simply download Auntie Anne’s mobile app on your phone to receive a free original salty pretzel or signature cinnamon sugar pretzel. Yum.

Mall hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington.