    Auntie Anne's Celebrates National Pretzel Day at The Mall at Wellington Green

    Industry News | April 21, 2023

    Fans of America’s favorite pretzel maker, Auntie Anne’s have something delicious to chew on.

    When “Auntie” Anne Beiler originally launched her fresh-baked masterpieces in 1988 at a Pennsylvania farmer’s market, they became an instant classic. Today, the world-famous bread twister will celebrate National Pretzel Day, April 26, with a soft and buttery, fresh-baked deal. Simply download Auntie Anne’s mobile app on your phone to receive a free original salty pretzel or signature cinnamon sugar pretzel. Yum.

    Mall hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    The Mall at Wellington Green is located at 10300 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington.

