Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Carvel, and Jamba to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Special Offers

Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon: Treat yourself and others to your favorite mall snacks during holiday weekend shopping or end-of-summer gatherings with Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon. With the purchase of each $30 in gift cards from either brand, guests will receive an additional $5 in Cinnabon Rewards and $5 in Auntie Anne’s Rewards to be used on a future visit. This offer is available online only until Sept. 4.