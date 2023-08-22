Auntie Anne's, Cinnabon, Carvel, and Jamba to Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with Special Offers

Auntie Anne’s, Cinnabon, Carvel and Jamba are celebrating the end of summer and transition into fall with offers available during Labor Day weekend.
Labor Day Gift Card Offers from Auntie Anne’s, Carvel, Cinnabon and Jamba:
- Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon: Treat yourself and others to your favorite mall snacks during holiday weekend shopping or end-of-summer gatherings with Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon. With the purchase of each $30 in gift cards from either brand, guests will receive an additional $5 in Cinnabon Rewards and $5 in Auntie Anne’s Rewards to be used on a future visit. This offer is available online only until Sept. 4.
- Carvel: Earn a $5 Reward Card for every $25 spent on gift cards from Aug. 28-Sept. 22, offer available online only. Use it to try the new Pumpkin Cheesecake lineup or other Carvel favorites.
- Jamba: Loyalty members can earn a $5 Reward Card with the purchase of $25 in gift cards during Labor Day weekend (9/1/23-9/4/23). Use it to try the new Pumpkin Smash Bowl and returning Pumpkin Smash Smoothie, along with the recently expanded Parfait Bowl lineup. Beauty lovers can also take 30% off Jamba’s smoothie-inspired nail polish collection, made in partnership with Color Dept., from 9 a.m. PST Sept. 4 to 9 a.m. PST Sept. 5.
