Auntie Anne's to Give Away Free Pretzels on National Pretzel Day

Snack-lovers everywhere, your time is now, because National Pretzel Day is almost here and Auntie Anne's, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is serving up free pretzels.

Auntie Anne's is giving Pretzel Perks members across the country their choice of a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel to celebrate the best snacking holiday of the year, all day long on April 26, 2022.

Not a Pretzel Perks member yet? Don't you worry. Sign up is easy and free through the Pretzel Perks app. All you have to do is sign up before or during the day on April 26th to receive and redeem the free pretzel offer in-store or online on National Pretzel Day and join the millions of pretzel people who love Auntie Anne's just as much as you.

Yep, there are people out there who share the same sheer devotion for Auntie Anne's freshly baked, hand-rolled soft pretzels – and the proof is in the pretzel facts:

A LOT OF DOUGH : In 2021, pretzel fans purchased more than 76.9 million pretzel items at Auntie Anne's!

: In 2021, pretzel fans purchased more than 76.9 million pretzel items at Auntie Anne's! BITE-SIZED IS THE WINNER : Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are the #1 menu item sold at Auntie Anne's followed by Original Pretzel Nuggets in second and Mini Pretzel Dogs in third.

: Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are the #1 menu item sold at Auntie Anne's followed by Original Pretzel Nuggets in second and Mini Pretzel Dogs in third. KEEPING IT OG FOR THE OG FANS : Auntie Anne's was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 and today, the Original Pretzel is still the number one item purchased by local residents.

: Auntie Anne's was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 and today, the Original Pretzel is still the number one item purchased by local residents. SWEET STATES: Fans in Texas, New York, Florida, and California prefer their pretzels to be sweet, not salty, with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets reigning as the top pretzel choice.

"We love our Pretzel Perks members and there's no better way to thank them on the best holiday of the year than with free pretzels," says Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "No matter your pretzel preferences, we're looking forward to celebrating with our fans on National Pretzel Day with perfectly baked bites of their favorite Auntie Anne's pretzels, whether sweet or salty, in-store or delivered to your door."