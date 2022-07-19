Auntie Anne's Hosting Giveaways for National Auntie Day

To celebrate National Auntie Day on July 26, Auntie Anne's, will give fans the chance to get that dough in more ways than one. The pretzel powerhouse is channeling that generous auntie energy and partnering with Cash App to dish out dough all day long for a total of $30,000. Let's face it, we can all use a little extra cash these days and fans who shoot their shot on social media have the chance to win prizes from $5 to the grand prize of $10,000. But cash isn't the only dough you can snag on National Auntie Day – everyone can score a FREE Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of any drink on the big day via the Pretzels Perk app.

On National Auntie Day, fans hoping to score some cash from Auntie Anne's, the greatest auntie ever, can enter by tagging Auntie Anne's on their choice of social media platform across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter, dropping their personal $cashtag and using #NationalAuntieAnnesDay and #Entry. Throughout the day, Auntie Anne's will randomly select 135 entries to receive their prize money via Cash App in the amounts of $5, $100 or $500 – those looking for a chance at the $10,000 prize will have to do a little more for the dough.

Auntie Anne's most ambitious "nieces and nephews" who hope to score the top $10,000 prize will need to add a video to their submission post showing their Auntie Anne's love and why they'd like some extra cash. One grand prize winner will take home $10,000 and ten runner ups will win $1,000.

"Our fans know that Auntie Anne's and our hot and handmade pretzels are there for them whenever they need a pick-me-up – just like those beloved aunties in their lives," says Cynthia Liu, Vice President of Marketing at Auntie Anne's. "This National Auntie Day, we couldn't help but give our fans not just our pretzel dough they crave, but some dough to fill their bank account, too! We're proud to play the role of America's generous Auntie and dish out some cash, whether it's to enjoy more pretzels, pay some bills, fill up the gas tank or bring a long-awaited dream to life. This National Auntie Day is all about the dough."

The cash giveaways will be live on Tuesday, July 26 from 9 a.m. – 4:59 p.m. ET and prizes will be distributed via Cash App's mobile platform. Pretzel Perks members will be able to redeem their free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel with the purchase of a beverage offer at participating locations on July 26, 2022, terms and conditions apply.