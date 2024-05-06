For the first time ever, Auntie Anne’s has launched three new Watermelon flavored beverages for customers to enjoy as we head into the summer months!

From now through August 25, Auntie Anne’s is offering:

Watermelon Lemonade Frost: a delicious blend of Watermelon and frozen Lemonade topped with real whipped cream and festive sprinkles

Watermelon Frozen Lemonade: a cooling combination of refreshing Watermelon and Auntie Anne's Original Lemonade

Watermelon Lemonade Mixer: Hydrating Watermelon flavor meets Auntie Anne's Original Lemonade in an iced drink that is sure to be a hit

All watermelon drinks are available for pick up or delivery.