Auntie Anne’s is putting their twist on National Ranch Day. Available now through April 6, ranch-lovers can pair Auntie Anne’s iconic bite-sized Pepperoni Nuggets with creamy Hidden Valley Ranch dip when they order in-store or online. To celebrate the iconic pairing, the brand is unveiling their “Pretzelria Delivery Service,” a white-glove experience that will bring the ultimate pretzel delivery to lucky winners in major pizza capitals: New York City, Detroit, and Chicago.

Starting on National Ranch Day (March 10), fans nationwide can head to auntieannes.com/pretzelria to enter a sweepstakes for the chance to win a Pretzelria Prize Bundle that includes a year of free Auntie Anne’s pretzels and Hidden Valley Ranch, an exclusive merch pack and a $500 delivery gift card. Grand prize winners in New York City, Detroit, and Chicago will also receive a custom box of Pepperoni Nuggets with Hidden Valley Ranch, delivered directly to their doorstep by the Pretzelria Delivery Service.*

“Nothing goes together quite like pizza and ranch.” said Julie Younglove-Webb, Chief Brand Officer at Auntie Anne’s. “We’re known for adding a ‘twist’ to everything we touch, and our bite-sized Pepperoni Nuggets are no exception. Made with our signature dough and topped with pepperoni and a delicious cheese blend, these nuggets are a uniquely Auntie Anne’s approach to pizza and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy them alongside the perfect pairing of Hidden Valley Ranch.”

Fans can also join in the Ranch Day fun by joining Auntie Anne’s Rewards program to receive a free cup of Hidden Valley Ranch Dip with the purchase of Pepperoni Nuggets.**

Follow Auntie Anne’s on social media for updates on the Pretzelria Delivery Service and more details on this iconic snacking duo.

*Full contest rules available at auntieannes.com/rules

** Offer valid from 3/10 – 3/14/2025. Buy (1) Pepperoni Nuggets (Small or Regular size) and receive a Hidden Valley™ Ranch Dip on us (excluding taxes and fees) at participating locations while supplies last. Single Use. Must apply Reward at checkout. Service fee applies to online and in app orders, other fees and taxes may apply to all orders; see checkout for details. Not valid with any other offer or reward or third-party delivery. Void where prohibited.