Aussie Grill by Outback Introduces Topped Steaks for Limited Time

Aussie Grill by Outback, the first restaurant in the U.S. to serve steak in a drive-thru, amps up the flavor with their new Topped Steaks, available only for a limited time.

Featuring Aussie Grill’s signature 6 oz. sirloin steak, each Topped Steak is served on a slice of baguette to soak up all the meaty juices, then topped with one of three mouthwatering options and served with a choice of signature side. Topped Steaks include:

BBQ Brisket Steak

Topped with Braised Brisket, BBQ Sauce, & Jalapeños $17.99

Bloomin’ Steak

Topped with Bloomin’ Rings & Aussie Sauce $16.99

Beef & Reef Steak

Topped with Crispy Shrimp & Creamy Cajun Sauce $17.99

Aussie Grill by Outback uses cutting-edge Clamshell Oven technology to cook Outback’s Signature Center Cut Sirloin in less than five minutes. Perfectly seared and cooked internally to the guest’s preference, Aussie Grill by Outback is the first fast-casual concept to serve steak in the U.S. via drive-thru.