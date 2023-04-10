A&W Canada Launches Ringer Burger

A&W’s new burger is a home run! On April 10th, Blue Jays fans and burger lovers nationwide can step up to the plate at their local A&W for the ridiculously delicious new Ringer Burger.

As A&W’s most loaded burger ever, the Ringer Burger comes topped with A&W’s famous onion rings, a delicious grass-fed beef patty, smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, as well as fresh red onion, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

The Ringer Burger is also available as a two-patty Ringer Papa Burger, making the father-son collaboration even more fitting.

“When I started at A&W, I wanted to create a burger that incorporates our onion rings with a dreamy BBQ sauce that would knock it out of the park," says Karan Suri, A&W Canada’s Director of Menu Development. “We have been working on creating a smoky, spicy, sweet and lip smacking BBQ sauce for a couple years now. This partnership with the Blue Jays felt like the perfect moment to offer this dream burger. Paired with smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, the Ringer burger is crowned with our signature onion rings for the ultimate crunch".

The star-studded Vlad and Dad debut the latest promotion at A&W, “The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays.” Vladdy Jr. appears in the commercial alongside his father and A&W’s beloved spokesperson, Allen.

Blue Jays fans can enjoy the delicious taste of the Ringer Burger while cheering on Canada’s MLB team as the Ringer Burger drops at A&W locations across Canada on April 10th, the day before the Toronto Blue Jays Home Opener game against the Detroit Tigers (April 11 at 7:07 p.m. ET). Available only for a limited time, try the new Ringer Burger before it's gone by visiting an A&W Restaurant