A&W Canada Releases Three New Frozen Lemonades

    July 13, 2023
    The lineup is available for a limited time.

    Indulge in a refreshingly elevated twist on a summer classic with A&W Canada’s three new mouth-watering and zesty Frozen Lemonades – Classic Frozen Lemonade, Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade. Now available at A&W Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time this summer. 

    Everything you crave about the classic lemonade summer beverage, now in a delightfully frozen package. These blended treats are made with real fruit and natural cane sugar, giving you the ultimate summer vibe in every sip. 

    Classic Frozen Lemonade 

    • A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, blended with ice. 

     Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade 

    • A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, mixed with the rich, creamy addition of sweet cream made with 100% Canadian dairy, blended with ice. 

    Strawberry Frozen Lemonade 

    • A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural strawberry flavours, blended with ice. 

     

    “I’m passionate about using fresh, natural and seasonal ingredients to create unforgettable flavours in our A&W Brew Bar beverages. Our new Frozen Lemonades perfectly capture the essence of summer, with zesty lemon flavour, perfectly balanced sweetness, and a frosty frozen touch. From the indulgent and decadent Lemonade with Sweet Cream to the tangy and tart Classic and Strawberry, A&W’s Frozen Lemonades are the quintessential frozen summer beverage,” says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development for A&W Canada.

    Get ready to quench your summer thirst with A&W Brew Bar’s new Frozen Lemonade lineup, available at Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time. Visit aw.ca/brewbar to find your nearest Brew Bar location – sip one quick, they’re only here for the summer. 

