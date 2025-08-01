A&W Restaurants, America’s oldest franchised restaurant chain known for its signature Root Beer and All-American menu, is proud to continue its longstanding tradition of celebrating National Root Beer Float Day while supporting DAV (Disabled American Veterans), a nonprofit that empowers veterans and their families by providing critical resources and services.

On National Root Beer Float Day on Wednesday, August 6, A&W Restaurants is once again bringing sweet smiles and heartfelt gratitude to guests. From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, guests can visit participating A&W locations to enjoy a free small Root Beer Float, made fresh with A&W’s signature Root Beer and rich, creamy vanilla soft serve. No purchase is necessary, and guests of all ages are welcome to join in on the fun.

While the floats are on the house, customers are encouraged to make a voluntary donation to DAV or purchase a commemorative, limited-edition Collector’s Mug. Every dollar raised through donations and mug sales directly benefits veterans and their families, helping them access healthcare, employment assistance, and transportation to medical appointments, among other vital services.

“National Root Beer Float Day is one of our favorite days of the year, because not only do we love putting smiles on our guests’ faces with free treats, but we proudly give back to the people who have bravely served our country,” said Betsy Schmandt, CEO and President of A&W Restaurants. “Thanks to our generous guests and franchise partners, we’ve donated over $1 million to veteran-focused organizations to-date, and this year, we’re aiming to make an even greater impact.”

More Than Just a Float: Limited-Edition 2025 Collectible Mug

Beginning June 30 until August 6, A&W fans can support DAV with voluntary donations or by purchasing a limited-edition 2025 A&W Collector’s Root Beer Mug for $10 at participating locations, while supplies last. 100% of the proceeds from mug sales will benefit DAV, whose funds provide emergency relief, caregiver support, and advocacy for over one million veterans in local communities across the U.S. This year’s commemorative mug features Rooty the Great Root Bear, A&W’s beloved mascot. The sturdy glass mug is ideal for keeping your floats frosty long after the celebration ends, perfect for collectors and root beer lovers alike.

A Legacy of Giving

Since launching its annual National Root Beer Float Day celebrations in 2013, A&W Restaurants and its guests have proudly raised over $1 million to support American veterans and their families. This annual tradition is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to community service and its enduring belief in honoring those who have served, which dates back more than a century.

Join The Celebration

To find a participating A&W location near you and learn more about National Root Beer Float Day and how you can support America’s veterans, visit www.rootbeerfloatday.com or follow A&W on social media at @awrestaurants.