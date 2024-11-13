A&W Restaurants, an all-American quick service restaurant with over 100 years of experience franchising and serving communities, ended the third quarter with new growth. Continuing the momentum of previous quarters, the brand reached notable milestones in Q3 opening three new restaurants, awarding two franchise agreements, and increasing sales.

“A&W Restaurants continues to grow intentionally by staying true to our roots and value proposition. In the first half of the year, we awarded five agreements and opened four new stores bringing All American favorites to new communities,” said Kevin Bazner, CEO of A&W Restaurants. “The last three months have been marked by more positive growth, and as we enter the last quarter. We anticipate positive momentum with the addition of two new stores before the end of year. We hope to open 12 new restaurants and sign 16 new awards in 2025.”

In Q3, the All-American brand opened two locations in Walmart stores in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and Spearfish, South Dakota, with a third restaurant opening at Coral Ridge Mall in Coralville, Iowa. Franchise growth accelerated, with two new agreements signed in the Q3, extending the brand’s reach to Darlington, South Carolina, and Merrill, Wisconsin. The new locations are set to open in early 2025 under the ownership of a new and returning multi-unit franchise partner.

In August, A&W Restaurants raised $100,000 for disabled veterans during National Root Beer Float Day