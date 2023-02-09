A&W Opens at Rock Hill Walmart in South Carolina

A&W Restaurants headed to Rock Hill in the local Walmart at 4875 Old York Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732 on February 6. Multi-unit and multi-brand franchisees, Ronald and Nadyne Jennings, are expanding with the A&W family by signing a three-unit deal for the North and South Carolina markets. A&W’s new Rock Hill and Charlotte area locations mark the fast-growing franchise brand’s expansion of restaurants in the Carolinas, and the first location system-wide to open within a Walmart location.

Ronald and Nadyne Jennings are bringing A&W, an iconic favorite, back to share with families who’ve never experienced the brand before. In addition to Rock Hill, the Jennings have plans to open additional locations in the Carolinas, including a restaurant in Aiken, South Carolina, projected to open later this year. The new locations will give residents in the Charlotte region a chance to try A&W’s legendary take on classic American fare, including its fan-favorite A&W Root Beer served in the brand’s iconic frosty mug.

Ronald and Nadyne are proud to call Charlotte their home. While the Jennings are a part of the A&W family, they are not new to franchising. Ronald and Nadyne are multi-unit and multi-brand operators in the North and South Carolina market where they currently own a total of eight Schlotzsky’s® and Moe’s Southwest Grill® restaurants, two car washes near Clemson University in South Carolina and one Valvoline location.

“From our experiences owning other franchises in the area, we saw the unique experience A&W is able to offer customers and how committed they are to providing the highest quality service. We are confident that we are bringing to Rock Hill an American favorite that everybody in the family can enjoy,” said Ronald.

“We are excited to bring our iconic brand to South and North Carolina. A lot of people remember A&W when they were growing up. I remember memories of going there and having an A&W Root Beer Float,” said Ronald. “A&W struck my interest because A&W has been around for over a century and is recognized as the country’s oldest franchise. I thought, why not go with the pioneers?” Ronald said.

“We believe the Carolinas have the capacity to house several more additional successful restaurants. We are excited about our new franchise partner and that we have been able to help

him achieve his dream of opening multiple A&W restaurants,” said John Palumbo, A&W’s Senior Director of Franchise Development. “For over 100 years, the A&W brand has resonated with so many Americans across this great country and Rock Hill is no different. This is only the tip of the Root Beer Float for A&W in South Carolina!”

The new Rock Hill location is part of A&W’s plan to award 26 units to franchisees in 2023 and open 10 new locations. A&W is looking to target both new and existing markets including additional states like Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, but also North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.