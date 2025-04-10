A&W Restaurants, an all-American QSR with more than 105 years of experience in business and serving communities, announced today its strategic plans to expand the brand’s presence in Memphis, Tennessee and into the neighboring city of Millington. A&W’s expansion into Memphis presents a unique opportunity for experienced business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in small-town markets to own a proven business model and grow with an experienced brand.

Memphis and its surrounding suburbs are quickly growing, backed by intentional programs to implement high-quality jobs, increase educational outcomes, welcome and support new businesses, and improve the overall quality of life for the city’s population. Accounting for more than 136,000 small businesses, A&W Restaurants’ expansion into the Memphis area provides an opportunity to grow with the community and offer a secure business model, financial support, resources, and tools to be independent and grow.

“A&W Restaurants has won the hearts of many cities like Memphis and its suburbs by serving delicious all-American food and friendly hospitality,” said Betsy Schmandt, CEO and President of A&W Restaurants. “This market poses the perfect opportunity for A&W to expand its roots in Tennessee and cater to the growing population of passionate entrepreneurial talent. At A&W, we’re dedicated to supporting business owners on their journey to bring something special to their communities that can stand the test of time and be passed on for generations.”

A&W Restaurants has four restaurants in Tennessee, all owned and operated by dedicated local franchisees committed to service, quality and growth. The brand plans to bring three new restaurants to the greater metro area of Memphis, with one opening in Millington by the year’s end. With over 850 locations globally and growing, A&W is a generational phenomenon and its franchise partners gain access to financial resources, tools, training and marketing support to ensure longevity.

A&W Restaurants is seeking potential prospects to help drive Memphis and Millington expansion, with diverse candidates. To join a brand with over 105 years of experience and a team with a proven track record for helping its franchise owners reach their business goals, the initial franchise fee to start a new A&W Restaurant franchise is $30,000.