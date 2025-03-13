A&W Restaurants, an all-American QSR with more than 105 years of experience in business and serving communities, announced today Amanda Potts as vice president of marketing and innovation for A&W Restaurants. Potts is a seasoned marketing professional with more than 20 years of experience and a proven track record for implementing impactful marketing programs that support franchise growth, increase brand awareness and deliver measurable results for sustainable development and success.

“A&W Restaurants has more than 105 years of stories we aren’t done telling. The iconic brand continues to grow, evolve and adapt with its guests, while remaining true to its rich history. As I join the A&W team, I’m dedicated to honoring the history that makes the brand unique and sharing new ideas, marketing strategies, and communications plans to take the brand to new heights and engage new audiences,” said Potts. “I’m honored to be a part of an organization with a strong foundation of loyal customers, passionate franchise partners, and a leadership team dedicated to A&W’s success.”

For more than two decades, Potts led marketing and communications strategies, serving as the liaison between franchisees, local communities and the brand. Before joining A&W Restaurants, she served as Director of Franchise Marketing at Valvoline Inc., and worked with notable companies including Fazoli’s to develop brand management strategies, maximize awareness, develop campaigns and improve profits. Her experience spans retail, service and restaurant sectors where she oversaw brand advertising, digital platforms, and local marketing programs for company-owned and franchise locations.

“Amanda is a welcome addition to our growing leadership team. Her marketing and franchise experience will amplify A&W Restaurants’ message about our commitment to quality, dedication to community and continued national growth and development,” said Betsy Schmandt, CEO of A&W Restaurants. “As we step into this next chapter of the A&W journey, we’re grateful to have Amanda join us as an integral member of the team executing plans to make good on our mission and long-standing value proposition.”