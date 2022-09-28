A&W Restaurants Headed to Belleville, Illinois

A&W Restaurants is coming to Belleville, Illinois, at 648 Carlyle Ave on October 10. The new restaurant is part of a four-unit development deal that was recently completed with Jim Sprill and Jim Sprick to expand the brand across Illinois.

Sprick and Sill, who were introduced to each other by a mutual friend, each recognized the other’s passion for business. With both men looking for a career change, after more than two decades of experience with Yum! Brands and Anheuser-Busch, the duo now owns 11 restaurants across California, Missouri and Southern Illinois.

“We have great customers and a supportive community,” Sprick says. “We look forward to providing a new and exciting place for them to gather and enjoy great food.”

Sill and Sprick brought a legacy A&W standalone restaurant to Arnold, Missouri, earlier this year and have now crossed the Mississippi River to do the same in Belleville. The duo previously opened their St. Charles, Missouri location in 2019.

“We are fortunate to be growing quickly with operators like Sprill and Sprick,” adds A&W Sr. Director of Franchise Development John Palumbo. “We are expanding quickly in Illinois, but still have additional territory available.”

The new Belleville location is part of A&W’s plan to award 25 units to franchisees in 2022 and open 12 new locations. A&W is looking to target both new and existing markets including additional Midwest states like Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin, but also North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.