A&W Restaurants Headed to Niagara Falls

A&W Restaurants is coming to Niagara Falls, New York, thanks to 52-year old restaurant veteran, Muhammad Shoaib, who has an extensive background in the culinary industry. Shoaib currently owns 15 restaurants with different brands. Now, he is expanding that portfolio even further with the ownership of A&W, the iconic franchise brand that is known for its A&W Root Beer served in an iconic frosty mug.

Shoaib recently signed up for three locations in the western New York area, with the first opening in Niagara Falls at 303 Rainbow Boulevard between May and June of this year. He also has hopes to expand in the future in Rochester and Syracuse as well.

Shoaib was initially drawn to A&W because of its rich history and is looking forward to bringing the first location to the Niagra Falls community.

“A&W is a fast-growing franchise, and this is the first location coming to western New York,” said Shoaib. “According to the NY State Governor's office, Niagara Falls State Park enjoyed over 9 million visitors last year alone. We don’t have any A&W’s in Niagara Falls and so many tourists are coming to this area. This is why I decided to bring this great food to the community.”

“We believe New York has the capacity to house several more additional successful restaurants. We are excited about our new franchise partner and that we have been able to help them achieve their dream of opening an A&W restaurant,” says John Palumbo, A&W’s Senior Director of Franchise Development. “For over 100 years, the A&W brand has resonated with so many Americans across this great country and Niagara Falls is no different. This is only the tip of the Root Beer Float for A&W in New York.”

The new Niagara Falls location is part of A&W’s plan to award 26 units to franchisees in 2023 and open 10 new locations. A&W is looking to target both new and existing markets including additional states like Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Nevada.