A&W Signs Up for Jolt Software's Services

A&W Restaurants has partnered with Jolt Software, the leader in digital food safety and operations execution software, for checklist, employee communication, and content management tools.

Founded in 1919 as a Root Beer stand in California, A&W was the United States’ first franchise restaurant chain. Known for their signature Root Beer and Root Beer Floats, A&W popularized drive-in restaurants and was the first U.S. chain restaurant to expand to Southeast Asia.

“We are extremely excited to roll out Jolt to our franchisees,” states Rona Lascano, Sr. Director of Training and Restaurant Support at A&W. “The platform will give them the tools to increase consistency and build accountability within their stores, which will ultimately strengthen sales.”

A&W has signed up to use Jolt’s Lists, Communication Manager, and Information Library products. Combined, these products will foster cleaner stores, greater order accuracy, and employee accountability.

“Words cannot describe how honored we are to have been selected as the operations management platform for A&W. They are a fantastic organization to work with, and we are committed to helping in their continued business growth” states CJ Lewis, Co Founder & COO of Jolt.