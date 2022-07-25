A&W Taps Ryan Reynolds to Promote National Root Beer Float Day

A&W Restaurants is counting on star power to boost their anticipated annual National Root Beer Float Day promotion.

This year, A&W recruited American sweetheart Ryan Reynolds for a campaign to raise awareness for the month-long giveaway. Just sign up for the A&W Mug Club at RootBeerFloatDay.com until August 6 (National Root Beer Float Day) for a free root beer float. No purchase necessary - just a suggested donation to Disabled American Veterans.

“This is our signature promotion,” says Liz Bazner, Senior Director of Marketing at A&W. “We think having Ryan Reynolds attached to it this year is going to make it our biggest and best yet.”

The campaign is a first for Reynolds who until now has only lent his creative abilities to personal projects and a full-time career in the media industry.

“To be honest we were kind of shocked when he agreed to do it,” adds Bazner. “It really is true that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

“I don’t want to sound like an out-of-touch Hollywood egomaniac,” says Ryan Reynolds, “but my name commands a lot of attention. I'm just glad I could help put some of that attention where it really belongs—on A&W's phenomenal root beer floats and the amazing work of the Disabled American Veterans charity."