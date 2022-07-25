    A&W Taps Ryan Reynolds to Promote National Root Beer Float Day

    The campaign is a first for Reynolds who until now has only lent his creative abilities to personal projects and a full-time career in the media industry.

    A&W Restaurants is counting on star power to boost their anticipated annual National Root Beer Float Day promotion.

    This year, A&W recruited American sweetheart Ryan Reynolds for a campaign to raise awareness for the month-long giveaway. Just sign up for the A&W Mug Club at RootBeerFloatDay.com until August 6 (National Root Beer Float Day) for a free root beer float. No purchase necessary - just a suggested donation to Disabled American Veterans.

    “This is our signature promotion,” says Liz Bazner, Senior Director of Marketing at A&W. “We think having Ryan Reynolds attached to it this year is going to make it our biggest and best yet.”

    “To be honest we were kind of shocked when he agreed to do it,” adds Bazner. “It really is true that you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

    “I don’t want to sound like an out-of-touch Hollywood egomaniac,” says Ryan Reynolds, “but my name commands a lot of attention. I'm just glad I could help put some of that attention where it really belongs—on A&W's phenomenal root beer floats and the amazing work of the Disabled American Veterans charity."

