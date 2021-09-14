Award-Winning Chef Andrew Zimmern to Judge the Forever Oceans, Culinary Institute of America Kahala Klash

Andrew Zimmern, one of the world’s most notable chefs, will serve as one of five celebrity judges in the Forever Oceans, Culinary Institute of America (CIA) Kahala Klash on November 7th. The cooking competition will pit CIA students from across America against each other as they vie to prepare the most delicious Kahala fish for scholarships and superstar status as the first Kahala Klash Champion.

In cooperation with CIA Consulting, the Forever Oceans Kahala Klash is the first to solicit CIA students from all three of its campuses (Greystone, St. Helena, CA, San Antonio, TX and Hyde Park, NY) for a competition. On November 7, 2021, eight finalists will prepare Kahala in front of celebrity judges at the CIA’s Hyde Park Campus in a competition that will be streamed online. On November 7th the event will viewable via foreveroceans.com/kahalaklash and via social media at facebook.com/foreveroceans. More than $10,000 CIA scholarships will be awarded to four finalists.

An Emmy- and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, chef, writer, and social activist, Andrew Zimmern is regarded as one of the most knowledgeable personalities in the food world. As the creator, executive producer and host of Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods franchise, Andrew Zimmern’s Driven by Food and Emmy-winning The Zimmern List, he has devoted his life to exploring and promoting cultural acceptance, tolerance and understanding through food. In 2020, Andrew returned to television with the MSNBC series What’s Eating America, and his latest series, Family Dinner, is currently streaming on Discovery+ and on Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network.