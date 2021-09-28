Award-Winning Chef Mary Dumont Opens PlantPub in Boston

Acclaimed Boston Chef Mary Dumont, craft beer entrepreneur Pat McAuley, and world-renowned impact investor Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni have teamed up to debut PlantPub (www.plantpub.com; 675 West Kendall Street, Cambridge, MA), combining plant-based versions of beloved pub foods with a curated range of craft beers and modern non-alcoholic brews in Cambridge’s Kendall Square in the Boston metropolitan area.

PlantPub is on a mission to make plant-based food approachable and fun for all, allowing people to eat better for themselves and for the planet in a setting that is familiar and social, the pub. With a focus on supporting the most sustainable local farmers, craft brewers, and the best plant-based brands on the market, PlantPub’s goal is to redefine the pub.

A Food & Wine Best New Chef, winner of Boston Magazine Best New Restaurant, and Eater Boston Chef of the Year, Mary Dumont has appeared on Iron Chef, Top Chef, The Today Show and more. At PlantPub, she is combining her decades of experience with her desire to make the world a kinder and more sustainable place. A farmer, lover of the outdoors and mother to both human and canine ladies, Dumont teamed up with serial entrepreneur McAuley. A Boston native, plant-powered triathlete, podcast host and TEDx speaker, McAuley and Dumont are joined by impact investor Sebastiano Cossia Castiglioni—one of the most prominent plant-based investors, entrepreneurs, and activists in the world and owner of the award-winning Tuscan winery Querciabella—with the goal of creating food to both impress the palate and positively impact the planet.

PlantPub’s 100% plant-based menu ranges from global Bites and wholesome Bowls to satisfying Buns & Burger, as well as a selection of Pizzas and Desserts. Highlights include:

Cauliflower Wings: fried cauliflower with choice of style – Buffalo, Truffle Buffalo, or Korean BBQ, served with dill ranch dressing

Chicken Tahini Bowl: shredded beets, carrots, avocado, garlic hummus, spicy chickpeas, kale, almonds, chicken, tahini dressing

Kimchi Burger: choice of Impossible or Veggie burger, cheese, spicy sesame slaw, fried pickled, kimchi aioli, artisan bun

Chicken Fried Sandwich: regular or truffle Buffalo style. Fried chicken, red onion, ranch slaw, lettuce, pickles, artisan bun

Buffalo Pizza: crispy buffalo cauliflower, red onion, melted mozzarella, herb ranch dressing

The impressive beverage program reflects McAuley’s keen experience in the craft beer industry, from session brews to hand-picked local IPAs; along with wines by the glass and a robust non-alcoholic program. Highlights include:

HopLark HopTea: Hopped Tea, Boulder CO. 0.0% ABV

Ghia Aperitif: non-alcoholic aperitif, Los Angeles. 0.0% ABV

Rescue Club Brewing Co IPA: non-alcoholic IPA, Burlington, VT <0.5% ABV

Pulp Culture: Adaptogenic Hard Pressed Juice, Los Angeles, CA 4.9% ABV

Vermont Beer Makers Verd: Vermont IPA, Springfield, VT, 5.2% ABV

Vitamin Sea Brewing Elusive: New England IPA, Weymouth, MA 6.8% ABV

Orono Brewing Tubular: New England IPA, Orono, ME 7.2 % ABV

Burlington Beer Co. It’s Complicate Being A Wizard: NE IPA, Williston, VT 8.0 % ABV

Querciabella: Mongrana, Tuscany, IT 12.5% ABV

The restaurant is located in the heart of Kendall Square, facing the welcoming outdoor space at Henri A. Termeer Square, with 30 seats between its indoors + outdoor patio. The walls are made with Canna Grove Hemp Board, which honor every board purchased with the planting of a tree. Countertops are made with Durum recycled wheat, reflecting PlantPub’s sustainability within the physical space.

PlantPub opens with fast casual service from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm Tuesday – Saturday, with plans to extend to Sunday and Monday.