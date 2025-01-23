Azzip Pizza is announcing new store openings in 2025, the brand is adding two new locations: one in Terre Haute, Indiana, and another in West Lafayette, Indiana. The West Lafayette location will bring Azzip’s unique style closer to the home of Purdue University, the birthplace of the Azzip concept at the Purdue Entrepreneurship program. These expansions will bring Azzip’s total store count to thirteen—a testament to the strong support of customers.

Azzip is excited to share a strong finish to 2024, achieving a 10.5% increase in same-store sales (SSS) for the fourth quarter. System wide sales for 2024 was up over 8% vs the prior year. This reflects not only the ongoing appeal of Azzip’s customizable pizzas, but also the team’s commitment to improving every aspect of the guest experience—both inside the restaurant and beyond.

An important part of this recent success is Azzip’s new presence on the DoorDash Marketplace. Azzip was a longtime holdout but by joining the popular delivery platform, Azzip made it easier for fans to get their favorite pizzas at home or the office. Customers have jumped at the added convenience, with DoorDash making up 10% of all order share by the end of 2024.

Longtime Azzip fans already know about the Pizza of the Month (POTM) Club, a program that offers new and creative pizza combinations each month. Joining the POTM Club for about $100 at the beginning of the year gives members exclusive perks, a free POTM each month, and opportunities to weigh in on future offerings. It’s a fun, ever-changing way to experience Azzip—and one of the driving forces behind the brand’s loyal following. Some of Chef Blake Kollker’s most popular creations in 2024 include the March Crabness, a crab rangoon pizza, a returning favorite and almost 30% of all pizzas sold in March and 6 new creations headlined by the success of the Texas Turn Up, a brisket burnt ends pizza, at 9% of pizza sales.

Another way Azzip is connecting with customers is through the newly launched Creator Rewards program, developed in partnership with Hang. The new loyalty program includes mystery boxes and many creative incentives and prizes such as bottles of house made Zip Dust and Hot Honey and POTM Club Memberships.

While Azzip is known for its creative pizzas, innovation is just as important in the kitchen. The brand’s new Smart Prep List tool, developed entirely by the Azzip team, uses daily inventories of prepped items and projected sales data to streamline the daily prep process. This system helps employees keep track of fresh ingredients, cut down on waste, and serve guests even fresher ingredients. By saving time on routine tasks, Azzip’s staff can stay focused on delivering a personal, welcoming experience—one that regulars and first-timers alike appreciate.

“As we wrap up a decade of innovation and growth, we’re beyond grateful for the support of our loyal customers,” said Brad Niemeier, Co-CEO and founder of Azzip Pizza. “From the DoorDash launch to the two new stores coming soon, it’s been another successful year. But behind every new program or new store is the same goal: to provide a great pizza experience that keeps people coming back. Our POTM Club, the Creator Rewards partnership with Hang, and our Smart Prep List are all part of that effort. We are looking forward to everything 2025 has in store.”