Babbit Bodner Named PR Agency of Record for Honey Baked Ham

Babbit Bodner was named PR agency of record for The Honey Baked Ham Company, marking a milestone for both companies. Babbit Bodner, a leading communications consultancy, will provide strategic communications services to help HoneyBaked continue to succeed during the holidays while expanding its reach to new customer groups and building awareness of its everyday offerings.

Babbit Bodner's “scrappy strategic” approach will include designing dynamic communication programs that blend earned media relations, influencer engagement, and strategic partnerships. These efforts will operate on an always-on basis, creating meaningful connections with HoneyBaked's customers year-round.

Previously, HoneyBaked worked with Edelman as its PR agency of record and had a tenured and valued relationship with the team and the agency.

"HoneyBaked is entering a new phase of growth and transformation while staying true to our legacy of distinctive and premium offerings," said Tripp McLaughlin, Chief Marketing Officer of The Honey Baked Ham Company. "We are excited about Babbit Bodner because of their ability to think outside the box and deliver results that exceed expectations. We are confident this partnership will enable us to create unforgettable experiences that deepen our customers' connection to our brand."

With a history of working with game-changing brands, Babbit Bodner is poised to help HoneyBaked accelerate its evolution. "We are thrilled to partner with a brand that has captured the hearts and palates of generations," said Jennifer Bodner, founder and CEO of Babbit Bodner. "Whether it’s Thanksgiving, Mother’s Day or for any day of the week, we want customers to be thinking about HoneyBaked."