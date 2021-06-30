Back Yard Burgers Opens in Harrisburg

Back Yard Burgers is now open in Harrisburg, North Carolina. The 2,200-square- foot Harris Square Drive location is the second Back Yard Burgers to open in the Charlotte metro area in the past year.

“Just in time for summer, we are excited to introduce Back Yard Burgers to the Harrisburg community. In addition to sharing good food with good people, collaborating with local partners is important to us and something that we’re looking forward to now that our doors are open,” says Dennis Pfaff, CEO of Back Yard Burgers. “We have loved being a part of the Carolinas and hope to continue growing in this market as we share the story of our back yard.”

Founded in 1987 in Cleveland, Mississippi, the backyard-cookout-inspired concept takes just as much pride in consistently delicious burgers as treating each guest with genuine kindness and respect. The team aims to go beyond the traditional dining experience, conveying the love they have for their work every day.

Offering the back yard feel that has been a hallmark of the brand since inception, the Harrisburg location includes:

An updated interior design that brings the outdoors in with pergolas and an open kitchen that gives guests a better view of their sandwiches being cooked over the open flame with all of the sights, sounds and aromas

Modern exterior with a mix of brick, wood and metal

Carside order taking in the drive-thru and payment through tablets when higher volume occurs to

allow for the team to continue cooking burgers to order while serving guests more quickly

Contactless ordering for dine-in guests

The menu at Back Yard Burgers Harrisburg features its 100-percent Black Angus Beef burgers cooked over an open flame with signature flavors, including honey BBQ, bacon avocado, black jack, mushroom swiss and mac-n-cheese. In addition to burgers, Back Yard Burgers Harrisburg offers chicken sandwiches and a portobello mushroom cap sandwich as well as sides, such as fried pickles, mac-n-cheese and grandma’s potato salad. For dessert, guests can choose from the brookie dessert (a combination cookie and brownie) or milkshakes that include chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, chocolate/banana and Oreo.

Axum Capital Partners, a Charlotte, NC, based private equity firm, co-founded by former Carolina Panther Muhsin Muhammad, is the majority owner of Back Yard Burgers.

Back Yard Burgers Harrisburg is located at 4060 Harris Square Drive, Harrisburg, NC