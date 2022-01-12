Back Yard Burgers Unveils 2022 Expansion Plans

Back Yard Burgers, a pioneer in the “better burger” category and a storied brand known for its flame-grilled burgers, continues plans for expansion with new and remodeled locations in 2022, including the refresh of its very first location in Cleveland, Mississippi which started in 1987. Following the opening of its Harrisburg, North Carolina location in June 2021, Back Yard Burgers’ upcoming openings will also feature new design and technology elements that improve the overall guest experience and employee operations.

“After a year of continued growth, our team is excited to head into 2022 with new and remodeled locations across the Southeast,” says Dennis Pfaff, CEO of Back Yard Burgers. “Through upgraded technology and refreshed design features, we look forward to serving our signature flame-grilled flavor and providing an elevated customer experience to each of these communities.”

The Back Yard Burgers team aims to open a brand new location in Kingsport, Tennessee in early 2022. Existing locations that will be remodeled to provide guests and employees with an updated experience include Meridian, Mississippi; Byram, Mississippi; Batesville, Mississippi; Clarksdale, Mississippi; and Cleveland, Mississippi. These Back Yard Burgers destinations are anticipated to open their doors in early to mid-2022. Guests around the Southeast can expect additional grand openings to be announced later this year.

Offering the back yard feel that has been a hallmark of the brand since inception, each of these locations feature updated interiors and exteriors as well as new technology, signage and landscaping, including the following:

An updated interior design featuring pergolas that bring the outdoors in

A modern exterior with a mix of brick, wood and metal

Contactless ordering for dine-in guests coming soon

Indoor seating for up to 60 guests, with some locations offering outdoor seating

The menu at Back Yard Burgers continues to include its 100-percent Black Angus Beef burgers cooked over an open flame with flavors such as the Classic, Honey BBQ, Black Jack, Mushroom Swiss and Black & Bleu.

In addition to beef burgers, Back Yard Burgers offers Chicken Sandwiches and a Black Bean Burger. For dessert, guests can choose from Fresh Baked Cobbler (flavors change daily) or Hand-dipped Milkshakes that include vanilla, strawberry, chocolate and chocolate Oreo.