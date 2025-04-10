Backyard Taco, the beloved Arizona-based taqueria known for its authentic flavors and vibrant atmosphere, has partnered with GiftAMeal to help fight hunger in the Greater Phoenix area. With all six Backyard Taco locations now participating, this marks GiftAMeal’s first local brand partnership in the region.

GiftAMeal is a hunger-fighting program that empowers restaurant guests to give back by simply taking a photo of their food, drink, or even a selfie. Each time a customer snaps and shares a picture through the GiftAMeal app, a meal is donated to a local food bank.

“At Backyard Taco, we believe in serving more than just great food – we’re committed to serving our community,” said Allie Harmon, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Backyard Taco. “Our partnership with GiftAMeal allows our guests to make a real impact with every visit, and we couldn’t be more excited to be the first Phoenix metro-based brand to join this movement.”

Since its inception, GiftAMeal has provided over 2.4 million meals to those in need, leveraging the power of social media to make a difference.

“We are thrilled to welcome Backyard Taco as our first local brand in the Greater Phoenix area,” said Andrew Glantz, Founder & CEO of GiftAMeal. “Their dedication to both high-quality food and community support makes them the perfect partner to help us expand our mission. We’re excited to see the impact we can make together.”

Backyard Taco guests can start making a difference immediately by downloading the GiftAMeal app and sharing their dining experience. Each photo shared helps provide a meal to a local family in need, creating a simple yet meaningful way to give back.