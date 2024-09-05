Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos (BABB), A Dog Haus brand known for its bold and flavorful breakfast creations, announces its partnership with Sodexo, a global leader in food service and facilities management. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for BABB as it continues to expand its presence, bringing its crave-worthy burritos to college campuses across the United States.

Dog Haus, founded in Pasadena, California, in 2010, has become a leader in the craft casual dining space and is renowned for its chef-driven burgers, brats and brews. This expansion into the college market highlights BABB’s mission to buck the status quo and pin the tail on convenience and quality for bad-asses everywhere.

“We’re committed to partnering with brands that offer fresh and exciting food options,” said Vice President of Digital Innovation at Sodexo, Raz Barnwell. “This partnership aligns with our goal of providing dining solutions on our college campuses that students want, whenever they want. We believe Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos’ delicious and portable creations will resonate with the vibrant, active and busy communities we serve nationwide.”

“Our goal has always been to make the favorite foods from our childhood and college years taste even better,” said Dog Haus Founding Partner, Hagop Giragossian. “Everybody loves our breakfast burritos, which are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night.”

Students will soon be able to savor BABB’s mouthwatering burritos, including fan-favorite menu items like the Bronco — made with three eggs, bacon, tots, American cheese, avocado, jalapenos and chipotle aioli — and the Würst, featuring three eggs, breakfast sausage, caramelized onions, American cheese, tots and spicy mayo. Each burrito is crafted with care, ensuring a bold, satisfying meal for any part of their day.

The partnership kicks off this fall with the launch of BABB’s signature breakfast burritos on the University of Cincinnati and Arkansas State University campuses. Those students will be among the first in their regions to enjoy BABB’s unique blend of innovative flavors that have made the brand a fan favorite. Sodexo, recognized for its commitment to enhancing student dining experiences, sees immense potential in BABB’s offerings and aims to bring this exciting brand to its extensive network of over 400 college campuses nationwide.

As Bad-Ass Breakfast Burritos continues to grow on college campuses, Sodexo and Dog Haus are excited to expand the partnership nationwide. This collaboration underscores the shared vision of both brands to elevate the dining experience for students across the country.