Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Adds Professional Surfers Cole Alves and Summer Macedo as Brand Ambassadors

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces two new limited run 12 oz. packaged flavored coffees with the help of two new brand ambassadors. Professional surfers Cole Alves and Summer Macedo were involved during the innovation process and helped influence the selection of the new flavors, along with a merchandise collaboration, available in-stores and online.

Cole Alves, professional surfer and prominent influencer, created the Cinnamon French Toast flavored coffee available for purchase now. The next collaboration is with rising professional surfer, Summer Macedo. Her flavor, Lavender Coconut Cream, will be available starting June 3. Both flavors can be purchased online and at participating locations in two forms, whole bean bag or drip grind bag, starting at $15.00. Customers can receive a free collectible sticker with any purchase of the coffee or merchandise. This offer is valid online and at participating locations. Prices and participation may vary at each location and all items are available for a limited time and will not be restocked.

Cinnamon French Toast Flavored Coffee: This limited-time offer is a sweet and savory blend that features hints of buttery toast, maple syrup, and cinnamon. Also available for purchase are collectible merchandise options designed by Macedo, including a coffee glass with a Cole Alves inspired graphic along with a Bad Ass Coffee & Cole Alves collaboration t-shirt.

Lavender Coconut Cream Flavored Coffee: This limited-time offer is a delicate harmony between the sweet, tropical flavor of coconut and the calming aroma of lavender. Along with the new coffee flavor, Macedo leaned into her creative side and designed a merchandise line, ‘Feels Like Summer’ featuring a bucket hat, hemp tote bag and sticker for customers.

Alves is a professional surfer, born and raised on the island of Maui. He made a name for himself in the surfing industry very early on in his career as he launched his inaugural World Surf League season in 2015 on the Men’s Junior Tour. While a professional athlete, Alves has also risen to fame on TikTok, with content ranging from surfing highlights to coffee recipes and everything in between. Along with surfing, social media, videography, and more, he is also currently working with the world’s leading modeling agency, Wilhelmina.

“When I was seven years old, I used to go to surf contests at Lahaina Harbor and my father would get a coffee from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii every morning before the competition began,” says Alves. “I would always try his coffee and eventually grew to love the brand. When I was approached with the opportunity to collaborate with them, it seemed like the perfect fit since we are both from Hawaii and my family and I have been drinking the coffee forever. I love coffee, and so to have a premium brand like Bad Ass Coffee on my side, is the perfect win.”

Macedo is also a professional surfer. A rising star in a rising sport; she hails straight from the mecca of surfing itself, Hawaii. She has competed in the World Surf League circuit and won her first qualifying in 2022 at the Women’s QS 1000 Layback Pro Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“Becoming a brand ambassador for Bad Ass Coffee means a great deal to me, as I was born and raised in Hawaii,” says Macedo. “The homegrown coffee fuels my inner badass every day as I surf. I am grateful to have the opportunity to design the merchandise for Cole and I, and partner with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.”

“We’re stoked to partner with Maui-based surfers, Cole and Summer knowing they represent a true love for our coffee and the fact that they grew up visiting our stores in Hawaii made it an even more dynamic connection for our brands,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We pulled both of them in early during our innovation process to make sure we had flavored coffee that connected to them and their lifestyle. We took it to the next level when we found out that Summer designs merchandise along with surfing, modeling and singing, so we had her work with our design team to come up with this limited-run collectible line of merchandise featuring our collective brands.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees and the new energy drink line, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.