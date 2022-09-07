Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Appoints Alex Hanson Field Success Manager

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii announced the appointment of Alex Hanson as Field Success Manager. Hanson brings over a decade of experience supporting franchise owners and over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry to the operations team. He joins at a pivotal time as the brand recently announced a 66% year-over-year increase in average unit volume as franchise development continues to surge.

Over the last 12 years of supporting numerous franchisees, Hanson has worked with Teriyaki Madness, Smashburger, and Einstein Bagels. Recently, he held the role of Director of Operations with Buff City Soap. With this combined experience, Hanson has expertise in boosting revenue at franchisee locations while providing fundamental operational support. At Bad Ass Coffee, he will flex this skill set by assisting with training, assessments, overall store performance, profitability, and much more.

“Joining Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was a no-brainer,” says Hanson. “I have a deep understanding of operations and profitability that will help me take Bad Ass Coffee franchisees to the next level. My knowledge, coupled with my passion to help franchise owners grow their businesses, aligns with the company’s growth goals. I’m looking forward to joining the Bad Ass Coffee team - there is nothing better than being a part of a rapidly growing company.”

This appointment comes at a critical time as the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide.

“Alex will be a key player on our team to help us achieve our development and performance goals,” says Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “With the growth we are experiencing, Alex’s addition to the ‘ohana comes at the perfect time as we execute our plans and commitment to our current franchise owners.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee