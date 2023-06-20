Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Appoints Chris Webb VP of Supply Operations

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii announced the appointment of Chris Webb as Vice President of Supply Operations. His responsibilities include leading operations, fulfillment, and supply chain to support the success of Bad Ass Coffee’s franchisees and omni-channel organizations.

With over 20 years of experience in supply chain and operations, Webb boasts an impressive background of executive leadership experience from high-growth, best-in-class organizations such as Yum! Brands, Chipotle, Noodles & Company, and most recently Black Rifle Coffee Company. As Webb steps into this role, he brings a strategic planning focus intended to help Bad Ass Coffee gain operational efficiencies while helping to streamline communication and overall team interaction both internally and externally.

“I feel so fortunate to join Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii at such a pivotal time for the company and its customers,” says Webb. “It’s an exciting opportunity to join a high-growth, unique, and energized brand. I was driven to the brand for a number of reasons – from the passion of the team and ‘ohana spirit, to the franchisees, and loyal customer following – and I can’t wait to start making an impact. My goal is to build a culture of high-performance and collaboration, while empowering teams to excel by fostering a work environment that promotes innovation and continuous improvement.”

With a franchisee-first mentality, Webb’s efforts will center around supporting franchisee growth and driving unit-level profitability. He aims to drive operational excellence and efficiency, and optimize processes and resources to propel the brand forward. To achieve this, technology and innovation will remain a high priority – investing in the right areas to drive increased customer experience and operational efficiency.

“It is a privilege to welcome Chris to the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘ohana,” adds Scott Snyder, CEO for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We look forward to his contributions in positioning Bad Ass Coffee as a premium coffee brand in the QSR space, while providing unparalleled support to our franchisees as we continue to grow our brand footprint. As we aim to expand and elevate our brand to new heights, his expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental."

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand recently ranked on QSR’s 2023 40/40 List as one of America’s hottest emerging fast casual brands, in addition to QSR’s Top 50 – 2022 Contenders as a brand to watch. Notably, CEO Scott Snyder was recognized by Automatic Merchandiser as a 2022 Pros to Know as an award winner for his accomplishments in moving the industry forward.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.