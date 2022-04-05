Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Appoints David Gladstone Senior Director of Real Estate and Construction

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announced the appointment of David Gladstone as Senior Director of Real Estate and Construction. Gladstone adds three decades of restaurant development experience to the leadership team and is joining at a prime time for rapid growth as the brand recently announced the addition of new store models to its current roster, set to fuel nationwide expansion.

Throughout 30-plus years of working in restaurant development, Gladstone has held various roles in real estate, construction, and procurement for Starbucks, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Focus Brands, Noodles & Company, Jamba Juice, and Quiznos. He has also worked with several national construction firms as well as an area developer for Jamba Juice.

“Joining the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii team is a new challenge, and I couldn’t be more excited,” says Gladstone. “Having worked with several quick service and coffee concepts, I know the industry well and what it takes to open locations effectively and efficiently. My goal is to ensure we are able to do so with every opening so franchisees are set up for ultimate success.”

Through strategic partnerships, Gladstone and his team work hand-in-hand to support franchisees throughout their site selection and construction process. From working with strategic real estate partners to identifying and qualifying approved locations for Bad Ass Coffee’s various store models, the Real Estate & Construction team plays a key role in setting up new franchisees for success. Following real estate services, the same team provides start-to-finish guidance and management of the construction process to ensure that the newest Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores are built in an efficient and timely manner while establishing consistency in the emerging franchise’s unique store visual and brand design.

This appointment comes at a critical time as the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide.

“David is a key player on our team to help us achieve our development goals,” says Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “A lot of preparation has been done the last couple of years to propel us forward, and we’re more ready than ever. David’s experience and passion for supporting franchisees will prove beneficial for our system as we work to continue to spread the Aloha Spirit across the country.”

After a 2019 acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii entered a new era a growth. Throughout the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui and Moloka’i. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.