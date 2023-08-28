Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Brings Back Island Pumpkin Pie Latte

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, brings back the Island Pumpkin Pie Latte this fall along with new favorites Caramel Apple Mana and Iced Pumpkin Lava Latte to complete the new limited-edition Aloha Autumn Collection. Beginning August 29, coffee lovers can embrace fall with classic flavors including pumpkin, macadamia nut, and sour green apple.

The Aloha Autumn Collection is available August 29, while supplies last, at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy cooler days with various drink options available hot, iced, or whipped, starting at $4.50; prices and participation may vary at each location.

Island Pumpkin Pie Latte: This ʻohana-favorite returns to warm hearts and awaken senses with hints of macadamia nut and classic pumpkin pie, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Available iced or hot.

This ʻohana-favorite returns to warm hearts and awaken senses with hints of macadamia nut and classic pumpkin pie, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Available iced or hot. Iced Pumpkin Lava Latte: Take your fall favorite to new heights with this refreshing creation of comforting pumpkin pie combined with the richness of macadamia nut, topped with pumpkin lava cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Take your fall favorite to new heights with this refreshing creation of comforting pumpkin pie combined with the richness of macadamia nut, topped with pumpkin lava cold foam and a sprinkle of cinnamon. Caramel Apple Mana: Escape to an enchanting burst of nostalgia with this handcrafted energy concoction that balances the allure of sour green apple with a delightfully decadent caramel swirl. Available iced or whipped.

In celebration of this launch, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘Ohana Rewards members will get a sneak peek at these new menu items and enjoy a free, limited-edition sticker with purchase of an Aloha Autumn drink on August 29. ʻOhana Rewards members will also receive 15 Bonus Lei w/ purchase on August 29 at participating locations. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

“This fall we are excited to invite our guests into our stores to explore our new Aloha Autumn Collection complete with our own nods to the fall season and the Hawaiian Islands,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We expect each of our fall flavors to exceed customer expectations, especially our new Mana Energy Caramel Apple, clearly my favorite. The flavor profile transported my taste buds back to the days of getting caramel-covered green apples on a stick.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees and the new energy drink line, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

For those who want to experience the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi from the comfort of home, guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.