Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Introduces 'Aloha Autumn' Lattes

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is introducing its new “Aloha Autumn” lattes as a badass way to welcome fall, Hawaiian-style, at all 19 national locations.

This fall’s Aloha Autumn lattes are the:

Island Pumpkin Pie, which blends the comforting taste of pumpkin pie with rich hints of macadamia nut.

Caramel Apple Crave, a decadent mixture of rich caramel and smooth apple butter topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Guests may choose to have either fall beverage served hot, iced or blended through Halloween.

“Our Aloha Autumn lattes offer the familiar fall flavors customers crave with the twist they expect from Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s vice president of marketing.