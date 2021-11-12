Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Introduces Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Latte

Now through February 28, at all Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations nationwide, guests can cozy up to winter with a new seasonal beverage: the Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Latte.

The Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Latte is available hot, iced or blended to serve a variety of personal preferences and winter climates across the country.

“Blending the popular flavor of sea salt with caramel and cookie creates a delectable taste that conjures warm memories of winter traditions shared with ‘ohana,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s vice president of marketing.

Along with the Sea Salt Caramel Cookie Latte, additional seasonal flavors may be available by location.