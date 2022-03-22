Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Launches Island Bloom Latte for Spring

Just in time for spring, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, launched its new spring limited-time-offer, the Island Bloom Latte. Beginning March 15, coffee lovers can experience the combined flavors of lavender and coconut, resulting in a serene sweetness that will transport you to paradise.

The Island Bloom Latte will be available for a limited time at participating franchise locations across the U.S. Guests can enjoy the drink served hot, iced or frozen, while supplies last. As the popularity of lavender continues to trend on the mainland, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii strives to capture island twists in its recipes wherever possible.

“Lavender is known for its fragrance and soothing properties, and when infused with the traditional island flavor of coconut, these two ingredients deliver a bright and vibrant taste profile perfect for spring,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Vice President of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We’re always looking for ways to pay homage to our Hawaiian roots while meeting the needs of consumers’ ever-changing flavor preferences – and this LTO does just that, capturing the experience of spring with every sip.”

In celebration of this launch, guests who purchase an Island Bloom Latte on March 15 will receive a free limited edition holographic sticker. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘Ohana Rewards members will also receive 15 bonus Lei (points) with any purchase on that day. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink. Island Bloom Lattes start at $4.50; prices and participation may vary.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui, and Moloka’i. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

Guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee to brew at home or the office, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new era of growth following its acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019. During the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.