Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Launches its Winter LTOs

The nights are getting colder and soon the days will too. As the holiday season begins to brew, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, delivers warmth with the launch of its winter limited-time-offers – the Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte, Gingerbread Cookie Latte, and Peppermint Hot Chocolate. Coffee lovers can say “Aloha” to winter with the warm holiday flavors of peppermint, gingerbread, and white chocolate.

The Winter Wanderlust drink menu is available now through the holiday season until January 16 (or while supplies last) at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy these drinks served hot or iced. The Peppermint Beach Bliss and Gingerbread Cookie Latte starts at $4.25 and the Peppermint Hot Chocolate starts at $3.50; prices and participation may vary.

Peppermint Beach Bliss Latte: With a spin on a classic holiday flavor, this latte combines a delicious blend of espresso with white chocolate, macadamia nut, and a fresh burst of peppermint. The drink is topped with whip cream and crushed peppermint candy.

When guests new to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

“As the weather gets colder, we’re excited to share the taste of a warm island getaway that goes beyond the expectations of the season,” said Chris Ruszkowski, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Our Winter Wanderlust Holiday drink menu delivers classic holiday flavors, while also serving up a warm beachside escape wherever you find yourself this winter.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

For those looking to sip through the holidays at home, guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.