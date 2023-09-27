Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Names Gregg Koffler Chief Development Officer

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, appointed Gregg Koffler as Chief Development Officer.

This news comes on the heels of the brand’s impressive mid-year performance as franchise development continues to surge. As Bad Ass Coffee accelerates its position as a rapidly expanding QSR brand, Koffler will be responsible for developing overall growth strategies, while streamlining the development process.

Koffler has held top-level leadership roles in the franchise industry for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Franchise Sales & Development at Paris Baguette where he developed growth strategies for new and existing markets, both domestically and internationally. Prior, he held development roles at renowned franchise brands including Johnny Rockets, OrangeTheory Fitness, Smashburger, and Corner Bakery Café, among others. His vast experience and proven track record of development success will play an invaluable role in the growth of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii.

“I fell in love with the franchise industry back in 2008, and have enjoyed playing an integral role in the growth and development of brands ever since,” said Koffler. “There have been a lot of key learnings over the years, and I now have the privilege to put those to practice with Bad Ass Coffee. This is a brand that’s taking off. With a best-in-class leadership team, an impressive brand strategy and business model, and an unbeatable company culture, franchisees can see the potential in growing with this remarkable brand.”

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with prime markets available nationwide. Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

“Our brand’s rapid franchise growth demanded senior leadership with a proven track record of success in building a development infrastructure that would ensure consistent excellence not just in sales, but in an end-to-end franchise development process,” says Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We’re confident that as a respected franchise industry leader, Gregg‘s ‘been there, done that’ experience comes with the know-how to build a solid strategy and implement a development process for Bad Ass Coffee that will deliver future success. We’re excited to welcome him our Senior Leadership Team and to the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘ohana.”.

The success of Bad Ass Coffee has not gone unnoticed. The brand recently ranked on QSR’s 2023 40/40 List as one of America’s hottest emerging fast casual brands.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.