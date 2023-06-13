Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Releases New and Returning Flavors for the Summer

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, brings back the Beach Bonfire Latte this summer along with new favorites Bonfire Lava Latte and S’mores Kick to complete the new Beach Bonfire Collection. Beginning June 13, coffee lovers can be transported back to the campfire with decadent dark chocolate and ooey-gooey marshmallow flavors.

The wave of new drink options is available now, while supplies last, at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy summer with drink options available hot, iced, or frozen, starting at $4.90; prices and participation may vary at each location.

Back by popular demand is the Beach Bonfire Latte, serving up rich espresso and milk with familiar flavors including macadamia nut, toasted marshmallow, and a dark chocolate swirl. This drink is available hot or iced. Bonfire Lava Latte : Experience the intrigue of Hawaiian volcanos anywhere with this new drink offering. Filled with rich espresso and milk with delicious flavors including macadamia nut, toasted marshmallow, and a dark chocolate swirl topped with toasted marshmallow cold lava (cold foam) and graham cracker crumble. This drink is available iced.

: Experience the intrigue of Hawaiian volcanos anywhere with this new drink offering. Filled with rich espresso and milk with delicious flavors including macadamia nut, toasted marshmallow, and a dark chocolate swirl topped with toasted marshmallow cold lava (cold foam) and graham cracker crumble. This drink is available iced. S’mores Kick: Cool down with this new addition to the summer menu and enjoy a Koffee Kooler with campfire flavors including macadamia nut, toasted marshmallow, and a dark chocolate swirl topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. This drink is available frozen.

In celebration of this launch, guests who purchase a Beach Bonfire beverage on June 13 will receive a free limited-edition sticker (while supplies last). Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii ‘Ohana Rewards members who purchase a Beach Bonfire beverage will receive 15 Bonus Lei (points) with any purchase on June 13. When guests download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

“The summer season most resembles Hawaiʻi throughout the year and that means more time outdoors, fun at the beach, and time spent on vacation,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We are excited to bring back the popular Beach Bonfire Latte and have added some great additions to the summer menu this year. Our Beach Bonfire Collection will transport customers to the beach no matter where they are. The drinks are designed to create a nostalgic feeling of summer campfires while highlighting the island-inspired flavors you can find year-round at each Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii location.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaiʻi in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees and the new energy drink line, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

For those who want to experience the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi from the comfort of home, guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.