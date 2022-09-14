Bad Ass Coffee Of Hawaii Rolls Out Caramel Apple and Pumpkin Pie Lattes

Nothing says autumn quite like your first sip of a warm seasonal latte. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, has announced the launch its fall limited-time-offers – the Sea Salt Caramel Apple and Island Pumpkin Pie Lattes. Beginning August 30, coffee lovers can say “Aloha” to autumn with the classic fall flavors of apple, caramel, cinnamon, pumpkin, and macadamia nut.

The Sea Salt Caramel Apple and Island Pumpkin Lattes will be available through October (or while supplies last) at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy these drinks served hot, iced, or blended, with Sea Salt Caramel Apple Lattes starting at $4.25 and Island Pumpkin Pie Lattes starting at $4.25; prices and participation may vary.

Sea Salt Caramel Apple Latte: New to the fall lineup, welcome the sensation of rich buttery goodness with a blend of apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors that are delicious to the core. Made with caramel apple butter syrup, sea salt caramel sauce, perfectly frothed whole milk, and a smooth layer of crema for a perfect golden-brown color topped with cinnamon.

Island Pumpkin Pie Latte: The return of a fan favorite - enjoy a nutty twist on a classic fall flavor with the comforting taste of pumpkin pie combined with rich hints of macadamia nut syrup, cinnamon, whole milk, and espresso.

“As the cravings for fall flavors take over, we’re excited to bring an island twist that goes beyond the expectations of the season,” says Taylor Fish, Senior Marketing Manager at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Due to popular demand, our Island Pumpkin Pie Latte crafted with hints of macadamia nut and classic pumpkin pie returns to the seasonal lineup and the introduction of our Sea Salt Caramel Apple Latte is a cozy, sweet treat with subtle hints of sea salt, nodding to our connection to Hawaiʻi.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

Guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee to brew at home or the office, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new era of growth following its acquisition by Colorado-based Royal Aloha Coffee Company in 2019. During the last three years, the company has re-launched the national brand with a new logo, packaging, and restaurant design, resulting in a revived 32-year-old brand with a cult following.