Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Rolls Out Spring Swell Menu

As we head into the blooming season, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, brings an awakening to the senses with its Spring Swell menu featuring the Beach Bliss Latte and the Raspberry Reef Latte. Coffee lovers will feel refreshed and ready to embrace their inner badass with decadent white chocolate and sweet raspberry flavors to kick off the Spring season.

The Spring Swell drink menu has arrived with a wave of irresistible flavors, and the items are available now at participating Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise locations across the United States. Guests can enjoy these drinks served hot or iced, and the new limited-time items starting at $4.25; prices and participation may vary at each location.

Beach Bliss Latte: Indulge yourself with rich smooth flavors this season. This latte combines a delicious blend of espresso with decadent white chocolate sauce, rich macadamia nut syrup, and your choice of milk.

Raspberry Reef Latte: Awaken your senses and embrace the renewal of Spring with a sweet latte featuring espresso joined with comforting flavors of raspberry syrup, creamy white chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk.

In celebration of this new offer, ʻOhana Rewards members will recieve 15 Bonus Lei (points) with purchase of one of the new lattes via mobile app and in-store on launch day, March 7. All guests may receive a limited-edition sticker with a Spring Swell purchase on March 7, while supplies last. When guests new to Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii download the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii app and sign up for rewards, they will receive an offer for a free medium drink.

“As we embrace the newness of Spring together, weʻre excited to offer fruit-forward and island-inspired flavors to our ʻohana with our new Spring Swell drink menu,” says Chris Ruszkowski, Chief Marketing Officer at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Our customers get excited about our seasonal releases, the collectible stickers, and espially the bonus rewards on the app, and this one is sure to create that excitement once again.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai’i in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, and innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist.

For those who want to experience the distinct taste of Hawaiʻi from the comfort of home, guests can also purchase retail bags of Bad Ass Coffee, including the “King of Coffees” - 100% Kona, as well as other 100% Hawaiian coffees, Hawaiian blends, flavored coffees, and signature blends. In addition to taking home the distinct taste of Hawaii, guests can purchase popular Bad Ass Coffee merchandise such as shirts, hats, mugs, treats, and gifts.