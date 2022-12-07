Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Signs 10-Unit Deal

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii announced the signing of a 10-unit development agreement in West Houston and Galveston. This puts the brand on the fast track to reaching its expansion goal to open 150 new locations over the next five years.

The group behind the 10-unit agreement is RPC Ventures, LLC led by Kyle Price and Heath Rushing. The two are executives in a large hospital system in Houston. Having worked together for so long, they have been looking to own a business together for some time. After discovering a shared interest in entrepreneurship and love for coffee, Price and Rushing explored their options in the coffee category. Aligning with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s values and vision, they began their journey with the brand as franchisees and look forward to servicing the greater Houston and Galveston areas.

“After our introduction with the Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii leadership team, we knew right away that this was the brand for us,” says Price. "We love how the brand honors its Hawaiian heritage and creates a culture that differentiates itself by embodying its island roots. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also isn't just a brand, it's an identity and the vision is to fuel the inner badass in all of us. We hope to unlock inner badasses by fueling customers with energy and kindness every single day," added Rushing.

RPC Ventures, LLC plans to develop the 10 units within the next four and half years in the West Houston and Galveston Island area. With the Houston market being so large and it growing by double digits, the team recognized not only the need for a unique coffee concept, but the opportunity that was available to scale. The team hopes to grow from here and plans to sign many more deals with the brand in the future.

Texas is proving to be a strong development state for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii with a single store set to open in North Dallas in 2023 and five locations to be developed in the greater Dallas market over the next three years. The senior leadership team has identified Texas a high-growth market and is looking to actively expand further in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and destinations along the Texas Gulf Coastline.

“Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is entering a new state and we could not be more excited about the opportunities that will come from this partnership,” adds Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Our brand growth is accelerating at a fast pace and we are excited for what the future holds in the great state of Texas. Kyle and Heath have great insights on the market and are a great fit to bring Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to the Houston and Galveston areas.”

Year-to-date development includes five new store openings with three more expected before year-end, 13 locations under construction, and an additional 80 units sold. The company also saw a 66% increase in average unit volume compared to last year, up 76% from 2019, which is credited to systemwide investments and enhancements.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.