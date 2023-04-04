Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Signs 3-Unit Deal in South Carolina

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and memorable cafés, announces its debut in South Carolina with the signing of a 3-store agreement that will fuel the greater Myrtle Beach DMA. Currently under site selection, the first store is projected to open late 2023/early 2024.

Behind the agreement are Myrtle Beach locals, Dawn and B.J. Kinard. After a 23-year career, including 14 years holding executive level management positions, in the banking industry, Dawn is ready to pursue a new venture. Complementing her skillset of finance, accounting, and operations is her husband B.J. - a local broadcast personality - who brings extensive marketing and promotion expertise as well as genuine community involvement and reputation to the new venture.

The husband-wife duo has always had an entrepreneurial drive, and timing was right to capitalize on their dream of owning their own business. As longtime fans of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, having visited shops in Florida and indulging in the product via e-commerce, they jumped at the opportunity to bring the brand to their community.

“The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and what it represents in terms of ‘giving back with Aloha’ is such a fantastic fit for what the Grand Strand is all about,” says B.J. Kinard. “As active members of the community, we look forward to providing locals and vacationers amazing customer service at a place where people come together to enjoy a quality product in a fun and relaxing environment.”

“We’ve always been heavily involved in community giveback and with so many philanthropic opportunities, we look forward to engraining ourselves on the Grand Strand in a new way – as business owners,” adds Dawn Kinard.

The duo plans to have all three stores open and operating over the next five years. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has performed exceptionally well in the southeast, with highly successful openings in markets like Destin and Naples, Florida, Orange Beach, AL to the south, and Virginia Beach and Alexandria, VA to the north. The company plans to continue expansion in coastal vacation destinations along the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Ocean communities.

“The opening of stores in the Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand represent a significant step forward in our Atlantic coast growth strategy,” says Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “We’re excited to partner with the Kinards and welcome them into the Bad Ass Coffee ‘ohana and we’re confident that they’ll share the very best version of Aloha with their community and with the state of South Carolina.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii closed out a record-breaking 2022, awarding 45 franchise agreements while opening eight new stores. Alongside this impressive development, the brand continues to achieve high performance marks with a 76% average unit volume increase compared to that of pre-COVID, 2019. These achievements have set the foundation for a remarkable 2023 as Bad Ass Coffee continues to prove itself as a standout, premium coffee franchise that’s winning by differentiating its brand experience.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $385,500-$778,000*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.